Fatal UL kayak trip was 'not properly assessed for risks'

The report said no assessment was carried out following these earlier difficulties which could have resulted in the remainder of the trip being abandoned.
Different decisions might have been taken with more and better-qualified instructors, the report claimed.
UL informed the MCIB that it had no role in club management or safety, and is unconnected with the students’ union and associated clubs.
Both UL and its students’ union UL Student Life maintained they were entirely independent of each other with UL Student Life saying that no recommendations should be addressed to the university.
However, the MCIB said that position was not entirely consistent as UL had acknowledged it had a role in working with the students’ union to address any recommendations.
The MCIB said it had not been provided with any evidence of changes in safety practices or learnings, although it had been informed that the kayak club had engaged external safety consultants.
However, it expressed concern that there was no reference to any engagement being planned with Canoeing Ireland.
The report said the inconsistent position of the students’ union with regard to its role in club safety and its aversion to any input from UL might “not lead to the optimum improvement in safety that is required.”
It added: “There is an insufficient safety regime on a third-level education campus if clubs carrying out kayaking, which is a high-risk sport, are left to their own devices without any safety auditing from a clearly identified and empowered “on-campus entity”. This absence was a contributory factor in this incident.”