Lack of political will to tackle wildfires, warns conservation charity

Smoke billows from a gorse fire close to Lough Allua near Ballingeary, Co Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Pádraig Hoare & Liz Dunphy

A lack of political courage to tackle the environmentally destructive culture of burning gorse and vegetation will lead to scenes like the West Cork fire being repeated indefinitely.

That is according to a leading biodiversity and environmental activist, who said that no lessons had been learned from the hugely destructive fire in Killarney National Park in 2021 when it should have been a "wake-up call that things had to change".

Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) said fires like the ones that engulfed Mount Gabriel near Schull on Sunday night would continue in perpetuity because landowners, farmers, and others who burn vegetation on land had no incentive to change their methods.

 To date, it has not been confirmed what caused the fires on Mount Gabriel.

"There is a total absence of any proactive measures to change the practice of burning and those who burn simply chance their arm in doing so because that's the way things have been. If a farmer wants to burn, there are about half a dozen bureaucratic hoops that need to be gone through, while there are no incentives to restore or use the land in a better way.

"Killarney burned for days in 2021 yet here we are again. We'll hear mealy-mouth condemnation from ministers and people will be asked to be vigilant, and the cycle will repeat. Nobody has the gumption to take ownership of the issue, which is a huge issue for rural communities, the environment, and biodiversity," Mr Fogarty said.

Regulation

Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976 prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning, or destruction of vegetation, with certain strict exemptions, from March 1 to August 31. Almost every year, burning intensifies in the run-up to the March deadline — spiking incidents such as those seen in West Cork, Kerry, and throughout the country, at the weekend.

The Department of Housing said that National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which falls under its remit, "is working to review, consolidate and modernise the Wildlife Act and the Birds and Habitats Regulations". 

A fire near Bawnbue, just west of Drimoleague, Co Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.
A fire near Bawnbue, just west of Drimoleague, Co Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

A spokesperson said: "These are a multi-year projects, which will include public consultation, and both are at planning phase. The updates will be wide-ranging but will have a particular focus on deterrence and on improving the enforceability of wildlife laws."

It did not provide details of fines issued in the past year as asked by the Irish Examiner. The Department of Environment referred a query on whether policy changes to the culture of burning would be considered to the Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said at the start of February that his department "has no role in enforcement of this legislation". 

Burning guidance

Farmers wishing to burn in the legal period are entitled to do so but should follow prescribed burning guidance issued by the Department and act responsibly where the use of fire is concerned, he said.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the scale of fires on Mount Gabriel, on the Mizen, and around Bantry, Durrus, and Baltimore was shocking. 

"Unfortunately, this is predictable at this time of year. Not only is the biodiversity and wildlife being wiped out in these areas, people's homes and lives are being put at risk by this irresponsible behaviour.

"We need to face up to this problem. We are long overdue a review of this whole area," she said.

