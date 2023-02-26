Residents seeking to take legal action over Dublin Airport flight routes

Residents seeking to take legal action over Dublin Airport flight routes

The second runway opened last August. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 09:32
Michelle McGlynn

Residents in Ballyboughal, just north of Dublin Airport, are raising funds for a legal action to challenge planning permission granted for flying routes.

They claim the Dublin Airport operator Daa amended certain routes which contravened the planning permission originally granted for the construction of the second runway which opened last August.

The residents said the airplanes are creating massive noise and interruption.

David Walton, of Ballyboughal Community Council, says the noise has become unbearable.

He said the details approved in the planning application for the runway are not being adhered to.

"The planning that has been granted, it says that the planes should fly west in a straight line from the north runway for five nautical miles or reach 3,000 feet before they turn," said Mr Walton.

"From August 24, the planes were taking a 75 degree turn at 650 feet."

In December, a spokesperson for the Daa said an issue regarding departure flight paths was identified soon after the runway opened when it emerged that some were out of sync with the original modelling.

They said a review of the matter was conducted and a proposed fix will see updates to Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP) — the safety procedures for flying aircraft.

The changes will "result in flight paths aligning more closely with the information previously communicated", but an immediate fix is not possible due to regulatory reviews, the spokesperson added.

