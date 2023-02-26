Asylum seeker frustrations in Páirc Uí Chaoimh led to county board calling for support

Frustration amongst International Protection Applicants being housed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Autumn saw Cork County Board call on the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) for urgent support in a “difficult situation,” a Freedom of Information return has revealed.

The GAA stadium’s conference facilities were used from August 30 to September 23, 2022, but a “difficult situation” emerged in the hours after they arrived, seemingly due to communication.

“While a level of agitation amongst our emergency residents here is understandable, the frustration that has been expressed since their arrival yesterday gives me cause for concern,” the Cork County Board secretary wrote in an email to DCEDIY staff on August 31, 24 hours after 65 International Protection Applicants arrived to be housed in the stadium.

“It is fortunate that we have (redacted) and our local security contractors here, as both (redacted) and (redacted) and all others present have done an incredible job in managing a difficult situation.

“Nonetheless, it is essential that we have a Department official on site at the earliest opportunity.”

Emails show that the newly arrived residents had “queries which no one on site has the information or authority to answer", including why they were moved.

“Many have claimed that they assumed that they were moving to hotel accommodation and would therefore have an address to use in their application. Some have expressed an intention to return to Dublin immediately."

DCEDIY staff did not attend in person, with clinics undertaken by the Jesuit Refugee Service on behalf of the department instead.

Responding to the claim that some of the IP applicants that arrived at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were under the impression that they were being brought to hotel accommodation, the DCEDIY said transfer letters given to the IP applicants “would have included a destination. IPAS does not routinely provide reasons for transfers / allocations of accommodation.”

Other exchanges between the County Board and the department showed:

Páirc Uí Chaoimh were initially asked by a DCEDIY staff member on August 19 to provide accommodation to Ukrainians due to the “student accommodation exodus.”

The possibility of “tents on the concourse” to house International Protection applicants was also mooted.

An arrangement for “beds and sleeping bags” to be delivered was made on August 23.

On August 26, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh secretary was told by text by DCEDIY staff that the facilities were now needed not for Ukrainian people being moved from student accommodation, but for International Protection applicants.

A local residents group was notified of the arrangement by email on the same morning that IP applicants arrived.

Cork County Board said that any future requests to provide shelter to IP applicants “would require a commercial aspect given the likely impact on business.”

Fiona Hurley, CEO of Nasc Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, said that Nasc had been made aware that conditions and communications at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were far from ideal, with “no clarity given on how long they would stay there.”

“As well as the pressure and stress created from that uncertainty, we were also made aware of concerns around restrictive shower times, inadequate laundry facilities and lack of access to recreational spaces,” Ms Hurley said.

"As Nasc communicated at the time of the move, it is highly inappropriate and disappointing that people have been placed in these kinds of facilities. The lack of communication provided on arrival, and during accommodation changes, only adds to the isolation and disempowerment already experienced by people applying for international protection.”

The stadium's Ard Comhairle Suite was used for catering and recreation; its Avondhu Suite for sleeping and toilets, and dressing room 4 for showering.

Allpro facility management company was appointed to oversee “all aspects in management of the centre,” with existing GAA contractors AOS Security, Brook Foods and Downey's Cleaning Services providing additional support. The facilities were provided by Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a “pro bono” basis, with an undisclosed sum provided at the end of the four-week arrangement for restoring the conference facilities to their previous state.

At the conclusion of the four-week period, the County Board secretary said in an email to DCEDIY, “It was a really positive experience for us here. While I didn't always have full support locally for the centre, I'm delighted we pushed ahead with it.”

However, he said that if any future arrangements with the DCEDIY were to be considered, there would have to be a “commercial aspect” to the agreement.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s press secretary said the stadium and the county board have “no further comment” on the story.