Michael McGrath: Ireland has moral and legal duty to help Ukrainians

Ireland has an ongoing moral, as well as a legal duty, to help Ukrainian refugees, the Finance Minister said.

Michael McGrath also insisted that the €2bn set aside this year to fund the State's response to the Ukraine crisis does not impact on its ability to deliver for its own citizens. “We are in a position to be able to afford it. It is not competing with other areas of expenditure,” Mr McGrath said.

Mr McGrath was speaking in Cork on Friday after meeting 25 Ukrainian teenagers, many from the devastated cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kherson, who are now students at Coláiste Éamann Rís on the city’s southside.

Their cities witnessed some of the heaviest artillery bombardment during the early stages of the Russian invasion, with thousands of civilians killed or injured. Mariupol suffered apocalyptic levels of damage, with UN estimates suggesting that up to 90% of its residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

Anna Davshan, 12, who is now in first year in Coláiste Éamann Rís, and her brother, Evan, 15, who is in transition year, fled Mariupol with their mother almost nine months ago. Dozens of apartment buildings in their old neighbourhood have been destroyed.

Anna said: “I feel welcome and thank you to everybody for welcoming us. I like it here but I want to go home. But I don’t know when.”

Mr McGrath, who visited the school, said meeting the young Ukrainian students brings home the brutal reality of the war. “When you chat with them, hear where they are from, places that have become so familiar to us from the news over the last year, it really does put a human face on this tragedy,” he said.

“But they all seem very happy in Cork and greatly appreciate the welcome they have received.”

Principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís, Aaron Wolfe, described Friday as "a day of reflection" for their Ukrainian students.

Mr McGrath said the €2bn budgeted to fund accommodation, welfare support, education, community support, and grants for Ukrainian refugees throughout 2023 should be sufficient. And he said it is likely that ongoing budgeting for such supports will be required into the future - but that nobody knows for how long.

But he insisted: “It is non-core spending.

It is not part of the normal day-to-day costs of running the country, and it is not competing with health, education, or other areas of spending.

“It is a separate part of the budget and is exceptional in nature. It could be required for some time but we are in a position to afford it.”

He also said many Ukrainian refugees have integrated well since their arrival here, with many now working and contributing to Irish life.

“We have international obligations. We are obliged to receive people coming from Ukraine. And it is when you meet people directly affected by this complete devastation that it brings the reality of it home to you, underlines the fact that whatever about legally, morally we don’t have a choice. We have to look after these people,” he said.

Mr Wolfe also urged the Government to consider establishing a standalone Ukrainian school on the grounds of his school where these students could continue to study the Ukrainian curriculum. He said many of them attend school daily here, only to log on to classes with their Ukrainian teachers in the evenings.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin meets a young refugee outside the GPO on O'Connell St. Dublin where a rally was held to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Ireland is “not politically or morally neutral in the face of war crimes” at an event to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to crowds who gathered at Dublin's GPO, Mr Martin described Russia as a “rogue state” that has carried out “illegal and immoral actions” over the past 12 months.

While he said Ireland is "military neutral" he stressed that "we are not politically or morally neutral in the face of violations of international law and war crimes. Quite the opposite."

The Fianna Fáil leader added: “Our position is informed by the principles that drive our foreign policy – support for international human rights, for humanitarian law and for a rules-based international order.

“We are not neutral when Russia disregards all of these principles. No, we stand with Ukraine," Mr Martin said.

Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko also attended the demonstration along with many political leaders.

