Over 200 new arrivals 'left to fend for themselves' due to lack of housing

There were 208 International Protection applicants (IPAs) without State-provided accommodation, as of February 23, the Department of Integration has confirmed.

Since the closure of the Transit Hub at Citywest on January 24, a total of 198 people who were previously without accommodation have subsequently been offered accommodation.

However, the closure of the transit hub is likely to go on for longer than previous closures, according to a department spokesperson.

“The response to the ongoing migration crisis has now entered an extremely difficult phase, with insufficient accommodation for IP applicants available into the short to medium term,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the department was continuing to work “intensively to source further accommodation and to follow up with those IPAs awaiting an offer of accommodation”.

Fiona Hurley, chief executive of Cork-based migrant rights centre Nasc, said international protection applicants are fearing for their safety while sleeping on the streets.

"Over one month after the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth announced they did not have capacity to accommodate newly arriving single, male international protection applicants, the State has yet to find a solution to fulfil its legal obligations to these men.

“Without carrying out vulnerability assessments, the State has no way of knowing whether these men might be survivors of torture or sexual violence or have any urgent medical needs,” she said.

Ms Hurley said these men who are being left to street homelessness are being given a €25 voucher and effectively left to “fend for themselves”.

“Nasc has worked with a small number of men in this position who have made their way to Cork and we have been able to give them some help in the form of contacting IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Services] and providing them with food vouchers and sleeping bags. These men are scared for their own safety and in an unfamiliar country,” she said.

There were 74,458 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by February 12, 2023, with English language proficiency proving to be a challenge in securing jobs, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

As of February 12, 2023, 28,774 arrivals had attended an employment support event arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services. Of those, 20,016 (70%) noted English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment. Of the arrivals that attended an Intreo event, 14,890 had recorded previous occupations, with professionals being the largest group at 4,680 (31%).

Of the 23,107 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 62% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher. There were 12,622 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses on February 1, of which 10,680 enrolled in further education English language courses.

Killarney in Co Kerry had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 2,194, according to the CSO.

Meanwhile, just under 400 direct provision residents, including 20 families at Hotel Killarney, have been formally told by IPAS their accommodation is to return to tourist accommodation at the end of March.

The residents have not been told where they are to be accommodated and whether they are being moved from Killarney.

The hotel had signalled since January it was to return to tourism. Last autumn, Ukrainian refugees were moved out of the hotel to make way for international protection applicants.

Most of the Ukrainian families have been accommodated locally in hotels hosting Ukrainian refugees.

IPAS and the Department of Integration has been asked for comment.