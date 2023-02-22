Off-duty police officer shot in Omagh

Off-duty police officer shot in Omagh

An off-duty police officer has been shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, security sources have told the PA news agency.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 21:24
Rebecca Black, PA

 A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

The officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

It is understood the officer was not on duty when they were attacked.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood condemned the incident and said it must be treated as "an attack on the people of Ireland who have long rejected this kind of senseless violence."

“The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is a chilling reminder of the horrifying violence that criminal gangs are willing to visit on the people of Northern Ireland.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time," he said. 

Mr Eastwood added that he would be speaking to the PSNI Chief Constable and the UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland about the attack in the days ahead.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the police officer attacked in Omagh was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.

More to follow...

