Number of children in consistent poverty surges 40% in just 12 months 

More than 89,000 children were living in 'consistent' poverty in Ireland in 2022, up by more than 40% in just a year.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), which revealed the figure, defines consistent poverty as those both at risk of poverty and experiencing enforced deprivation.

The CSO's annual Survey on Income and Living Conditions (SILC) report shows:

89,288 children were living in consistent poverty in 2022 — 7.5% of the entire number of children in Ireland;

That was 27,382 more than in 2021;

The number of children experiencing enforced deprivation rose from 202,385 in 2021 to 236,910 last year;

There were 19,048 more children at risk of poverty — 161,908 in 2021 and 180,956 in 2022.

The CSO also found that almost half (43.5%) of all households with one adult with children under the age of 18 are living in deprivation. That compares to 17.7% in two-parent households.

A third of people who live alone are at risk of poverty. They include 55,000 more older people than in 2021.

The statistics come just days after the Government introduced its latest cost-of-living package to help struggling families to deal with high prices.

The Children’s Rights Alliance says the figures show that Budget 2024 must focus on ending child poverty.

Tanya Ward, the alliance's chief executive, said thousands of families across the country are weathering the cost-of-living storm and the findings from the CSO put the impact of this crisis into perspective.

“What we are now seeing is a worrying increase in the number of children being pulled into poverty. It is simply not right that in a society with the fastest-growing economy in Europe, we are seeing more and more children being pushed into hardship.

Our youngest citizens are experiencing the highest rates of consistent poverty and deprivation in the country."

Ms Ward said once again increases are being seen in one-parent families, families with children, and those in rented accommodation who are experiencing enforced deprivation.

"One-parent families are experiencing the highest rate of deprivation across all households and yet Budget 2023 did not go far enough in delivering adequate targeted measures to support these families. This must be a priority in next year’s budget.”

She also pointed out that even higher rates of poverty and deprivation would be evident now if covid supports had not been implemented.

Findings 'unacceptable'

According to Barnardos, the findings of the survey are “unacceptable”.

The organisation says that while the statistics have taken inflation into account, disposable income has been affected by inflation despite a higher monthly average wage in the past year.

“Additionally, the statisticians who compiled the results of the survey made it clear that the number of people, including children, experiencing poverty last year would have been much higher if it wasn't for covid-19 supports. Obviously, these have come to an end so there are concerns rates could be higher in 2023," it said.