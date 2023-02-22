Former commissioner pays tribute to women’s ‘integral’ role as Gardaí

Former commissioner pays tribute to women’s ‘integral’ role as Gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and retired Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan at the launch of The Women Of An Garda Síochána, at Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 15:03
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Retired Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has paid tribute to the women who were among the first to join An Garda Síochána.

Ms O’Sullivan was speaking at an event at Garda Headquarters to launch the book The Women Of An Garda Síochána: A Reflection On Their Journeys In Irish Policing.

Twelve women joined An Garda Síochána in 1959, at a time when women who were married were not allowed to work.

Sarah O’Sullivan was among the first group of women who joined the Gardaí.

“The emphasis when we went into Pearse Street at the time was on traffic, not on crime,” she said.

When asked why she joined, she said “for a job”.

She said that at the time, the only Gardaí she knew were the men doing agricultural statistics and school attendance.

“I did everything. I was investigating very serious crime, but I love street work.

“I loved being on the street. I think I laughed my way around it. Loved talking and meeting the people, I was very much involved in plainclothes as well and quite successful, I think, sometimes.”

Phyllis Nolan, who became the first female Superintendent, said that not much was known about An Garda Síochána when she joined.

“I heard it advertised, it was only the second time (they were recruiting), so there was very little known about it, because there was only one group (of women), they were in training when I went in to train.

“So there was very little known about it,” she said.

Speaking at Garda headquarters on Wednesday, Ms O’Sullivan praised the role of the “worthy endeavours and achievements” of women in An Garda Síochána.

Read More

Cork TD Holly Cairns expected to become next leader of Social Democrats

More in this section

Government to review Ireland's peacekeeping missions abroad amid staffing crisis Government to review Ireland's peacekeeping missions abroad amid staffing crisis
State examining ways to 'take down' drones which interfere with planes at Dublin Airport State examining ways to 'take down' drones which interfere with planes at Dublin Airport
Ireland's only wildlife hospital seeks new home following objections Ireland's only wildlife hospital seeks new home following objections
GardaPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Dáithí MacGabhann and his father Mairtin MacGabhann outside the Houses of Parliament in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)</p>

NI family travel to Westminster as MPs set to back Dáithí’s Law

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd