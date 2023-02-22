Ambulances took over an hour to respond to 6,200 urgent cases

The HSE aims to respond to life-threatening heart and respiratory calls within 18 minutes and 59 seconds in 80% of cases. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 07:15
Michelle McGlynn

It took over four hours for an ambulance to arrive to 94 life-threatening emergency calls last year.

According to Freedom of Information figures, on 21 occasions the wait time was over five hours.

The HSE aims to respond to life-threatening heart and respiratory calls in under 19 minutes in 80% of cases.

Other life-threatening emergencies should be responded to within the same timeframe in 50% of cases.

On almost 6,200 occasions last year, it took over an hour for an ambulance to respond to either of these types of calls.

The longest was almost seven hours and 10 minutes to a call in Waterford that was followed by over six hours to calls in Cork and Westmeath, according to the figures obtained by Newstalk.

A total of 233 response times were over three hours.

Chief executive of Lifeline Ambulance Service, David Hall, said that HIQA needs to look at the clinical outcome in these cases to see if there were any adverse outcomes for the patients.

"By definition, these are patients who are very, very sick and to have so many people waiting so long would be very worrying and very concerning," he said.

"You wonder whether clinical outcomes are being put in jeopardy as a result of these delays and that is the real way that this needs to be evaluated and the appropriate measures and steps need to be taken to protect lives."

Mr Hall said the report is disturbing for patients and healthcare representatives.

Patients in need of urgent care may now give calling an ambulance a second thought as they do not know how long they will be left waiting.

"How long do you wait for such transport? There is also an inherent danger and risk here as people then become tempted to transport themselves or a loved one to hospital which is very ill-advised."

The Oireachtas health committee will discuss ambulance services, including response times, with the National Ambulance Service and Dublin Fire Brigade this morning.

