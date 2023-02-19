Controlled explosion carried out on suspected Second World War grenade

A controlled explosion has been carried out on what is believed to have been a Second World War grenade found in Co Antrim.
A security alert following the discovery in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn has now ended.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and the road has reopened.
Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the Bridge Street area of Lisburn this afternoon due to the discovery of a suspected piece of historic munition that has been found. Cordons are currently in place. pic.twitter.com/ClanqmYaXm— Police Lisburn and Castlereagh (@PSNILisCreagh) February 19, 2023
“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.
“They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a historic WW2-type grenade.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”