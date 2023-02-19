Controlled explosion carried out on suspected Second World War grenade

Controlled explosion carried out on suspected Second World War grenade
The PSNI said a security alert in Lisburn following the discovery of a suspected historic grenade has ended (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 16:58
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A controlled explosion has been carried out on what is believed to have been a Second World War grenade found in Co Antrim.

A security alert following the discovery in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn has now ended.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and the road has reopened.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

“They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a historic WW2-type grenade.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”

