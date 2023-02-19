Garda probe as teens who took substance are hospitalised

An investigation is underway after four teenage boys were hospitalised after becoming unwell in Co Kilkenny.
The four youths were taken to hospital from Mooncoin at around 11am on Friday morning. It is believed the four fell ill after taking a substance.
Three of the teens have been discharged from hospital while a fourth remained under medical treatment on Saturday night.
A garda spokeswoman confirmed that four youths had received medical attention in hospital, adding: “The matter is under investigation”.
The substance taken by the youths will now be analysed.