Gardaí seeking information on Cork Centra crash

Detectives are examining CCTV footage in the area to ascertain who was responsible for the ‘crash through’ which happened at approximately 5am this morning (Saturday).
Scenes from Centra, Dennehy's Cross following the incident

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 21:14
Sean O’Riordan

Gardai are continuing to search for the driver and occupants of a car which careered through the plate glass front doors of a popular supermarket in Cork City, causing what’s believed to be tens of thousands of euro worth of damage.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage in the area to ascertain who was responsible for the ‘crash through’ which happened at approximately 5am this morning (Saturday).

While it is unclear if a ‘ram raid’ has yet to be ruled out, it seems more likely that the driver lost control of the car and ploughed into the Centra supermarket, which is on the western side of UCC and close to County Hall, at Victoria Cross.

Gardai have not said yet if the occupant/occupants went into the supermarket to steal any provisions.

However, the Garda Press Office stated that no injuries had been reported to them and “investigations are ongoing.” The car is likely to have sped off the road while approaching the supermarket from the UCC side.

Place: County HallPerson: Victoria CrossPerson: Garda Press OfficeOrganisation: UCC
