Poor housing 'affects children’s social and emotional wellbeing'

Poor housing conditions and “disorderly” neighbourhoods affect children’s health, social, emotional well-being, a study has found.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) research found that children living in unheated or damp housing have worse health and developmental outcomes, and faced more social and emotional difficulties than those living in better-quality homes.

The same is true for those in more “disorderly” neighbourhoods which experience vandalism, litter, or antisocial behaviour, according to the study.

It surveyed families when the child was nine months, three years, five years, and nine years of age, and found the longer children are exposed to inadequate housing from birth to age nine, the more harm they experience.

Three quarters of children lived in owner-occupied housing, 12% in social housing, 11% in the private rented sector and just over 1% were living with parents in their grandparents’ home.

The study found that one in 10 children lived in unsuitable housing, mainly due to the size of the accommodation, while a similar amount lived in homes that parents could not afford to keep warm.

Respiratory problems and worse health, in general, were found to be more common among the 7% of children who spent persistent periods in homes that parents could not afford to keep warm.

A similar number spent much of their childhood in housing that was too small while 16% spent persistent periods living in neighbourhoods with higher levels of disorder and were found to have less positive interactions with others as a result.

Childhood accidents which require medical treatment were also more prevalent.

The ESRI said the study highlights the importance of broader income and welfare supports, as well as specific housing supports, and called for greater emphasis on inspection and follow-up of standards in the private rented and social housing sector.

Lead author of the report in the ESRI, James Laurence said: “Some spend years exposed to poor housing conditions, with negative impacts on their social and emotional development and health.

"This reports shows that current housing policy needs to focus as much attention on housing quality and adequacy as supply and affordability, for the wellbeing of children and families.”

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the report has important policy implications across several Government departments.

“This report is an important reminder that when we speak of housing or accommodation for children, we are speaking of their home, which is more than a place of shelter but somewhere essential to their wellbeing and that of their family,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said that the report highlights the important role early-years education can play in enhancing the cognitive and social-emotional well-being of children living in disadvantaged areas.

“Officials in my Department are currently progressing the development of a new strand of funding to tackle disadvantage in early learning and care services - whereby, services will be provided with a proportionate mix of universal and targeted supports for children and families accessing their services who are experiencing disadvantage.”