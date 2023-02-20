Benylin, antibiotics, and asthma inhalers among 247 medicines in short supply in Ireland

Penicillin and Benylin are among 247 medicines in short supply across Ireland.
According to the latest Medicine Shortage Index, the extent of the medicine shortage is rapidly rising, with a 38% increase in demands since the index began in October.
Sandra Gannon, the managing director of Azure pharmaceuticals, which manufactures older off-brand medicines, said: “Ireland must emulate other countries by increasing medicine prices in order to prevent the products from running out.
Last month, the Irish Examiner reported that the Department of Health had met with key stakeholders in the health sector to try to address the ongoing medicines shortage.
“Each patient has different needs and reducing the problem down to exceptional circumstances alone diminishes the quality of life impact that each patient experiences with their illness," she added.