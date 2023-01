The European Commission and other EU agencies are investigating what additional measures can be taken to target antibiotic shortages.

Concerns have been raised in Ireland and other countries over a shortage of antibiotics used for respiratory infections.

A large spike in such illnesses has put huge pressure on supply, with pharmacists here warning that stocks were running low and substitutes being used in some cases to fill prescriptions.

The European Commission, the European Medicines Agency, and the Heads of Medicines Agencies issued a joint statement yesterday through the Executive Steering Group on Shortages and Safety of Medicinal Products (MSSG) to say that they are “closely monitoring and responding to current shortages of antibiotics affecting the EU.”

“A recent surge in respiratory infections has led to an increase in demand for antibiotics such as amoxicillin [alone and in combination with clavulanic acid], especially as paediatric formulations,” MSSG said.

In addition, manufacturing delays and production capacity issues have led to supply problems affecting the majority of member states.

"The European Commission, HMA, and EMA are co-operating closely to investigate whether additional measures could be undertaken to mitigate the impact of these shortages.”

Some countries already have measures in place, they noted.

These measure include “allowing the exceptional supply of certain medicines or presentations that may not be authorised in a particular member state” as well as “granting full or partial exemptions to certain labelling and packaging requirements”.

The statement said: “In addition, MSSG supports temporary national measures such as unit dose dispensing and compounding.”

MSSG has been working on solutions with manufacturers in the amoxicillin supply chain, including “increasing manufacturing capacity”.

They will “provide regulatory support to increase supplies” through working with pharma companies.

Information is also exchanged outside the bloc, with MSSG saying supply issues are on a global scale.

These shortages have been worsened by the energy crisis, high inflation rates, and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the group said.

However they also said: "It is expected that the situation will improve in the coming months."

The group urged: “MSSG stresses the importance of transparency in relation to shortages and highlights the need for all stakeholders to communicate in an objective and responsible way to avoid any undue public concern.”