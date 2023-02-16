Ireland’s largest-ever airlift of emergency items deployed to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

Over 100 tonnes of relief supplies have been deployed for the survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria which has resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

The shipment is Ireland’s largest-ever airlift of emergency items under Ireland’s Rapid Response Initiative and is worth over €800,000, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The deployment consists of 700 tents, 9,000 thermal blankets, 3,000 solar lamps, 3,000 hygiene kits, 3,000 kitchen sets, and 3,000 water jerry cans which will be distributed by Irish Aid partners, Concern and Goal, who aim to reach 42,000 people in the affected regions.

The initiative pre-positions emergency and humanitarian relief items around the world and stockpiles supplies in UN Humanitarian Response Depots (UNHRD) which are located near disaster and crisis-prone areas.

Ireland’s stocks, which are located in Dubai and Brindisi in Italy, are “strategically located near disaster and crisis-prone areas”, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The first airlift to Syria is expected on Saturday. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs

The minister of State for international development and the diaspora, Seán Fleming, said the airlift “highlights the value of Ireland having pre-positioned emergency supplies, so we can respond quickly when a disaster occurs”.

The airlift left the UNHRD in Dubai this afternoon and will arrive in Adana in Turkey, from where it will be distributed to affected areas.

A separate deployment for northwest Syria is being co-ordinated through the International Organisation for Migration and in co-operation with the EU.

The first airlift to Syria is expected on Saturday, with a further airlift planned for next week.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said the largest-ever deployment was a reflection of the scale of devastation in Turkey and Syria.

“The death toll continues to rise, and hundreds of thousands are grieving for loved ones while enduring unbearable conditions," he said.

"Many survivors are sleeping in cars or makeshift shelters in sub-zero temperatures.

These emergency items from Ireland’s pre-positioned stocks will provide immediate support, meeting vital shelter, water, and hygiene needs.”

Mr Martin said the deployment complements Ireland’s recently-announced financial assistance to Irish NGOs, the Syrian Cross Border Fund, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The stock deployments are part of Ireland’s €10m allocation in response to the earthquakes.

In addition to the stocks, Ireland’s response includes funding to the United Nations Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Irish NGOs working on the ground.

The focus will be on the provision of cash assistance, emergency non-food items and shelter, the department said.