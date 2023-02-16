Inflation rate slows for third month in a row

Inflation rate slows for third month in a row

The data was published by the Central Statistics Office. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 14:48
David Young, PA

The annual rate of inflation in Ireland has continued to slow, latest figures show.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.8% between January 2022 and January 2023, down on the 8.2% rate recorded in December, according to data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It is the third straight month where the annual CPI rate has fallen.

But it is the sixteenth month in a row where the headline inflation rate has been at least 5%, and the 7.8% rate is still almost four times higher than the European Central Bank’s target rate of 2%.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels is the category that has experienced the highest year-on-year increase at 26.4%. Non-alcoholic beverages have risen by 12.8% in the last 12 months.

Detailed analysis of energy costs shows that gas prices are up 86% on January 2022, with electricity up by 63% and home heating oil by 35%.

In terms of food prices, whole milk is up 31% in the last 12 months, with butter up 23% and bread up 17%.

The latest publication for the Consumer Price Index shows that prices for consumer goods and services in January 2023 increased by 7.8% on average when compared with January 2022

The month-on-month comparison shows that consumer prices fell by 0.8% in January compared to December.

Anthony Dawson, statistician in the CSO’s Prices Division, said: “The latest publication for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices for consumer goods and services in January 2023 increased by 7.8% on average when compared with January 2022.

“This was down from 8.2% in the 12 months to December 2022. Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5% or more recorded in each month since October 2021.

“However, this is the third straight month where the annual rate of inflation has fallen.”

Read More

Inequality is growing with highest disposable incomes in Dublin, Limerick, and Cork

More in this section

'Unforgivable': Eight-week-old pups with life-threatening virus abandoned in rubbish pile 'Unforgivable': Eight-week-old pups with life-threatening virus abandoned in rubbish pile
Bar closed after 'boozy brunch' flouted Covid regulations to reopen Bar closed after 'boozy brunch' flouted Covid regulations to reopen
Miniature people standing on a pile of coins. A concept of income disparity. Inequality is growing with highest disposable incomes in Dublin, Limerick, and Cork
CPI#Cost of living#InflationPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>'Those using drugs are helping to line the pockets of criminals who are inflicting misery across our country,' Simon Harris said.</p>

Simon Harris: 'Direct link' between snorting cocaine at the weekend and murder

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.225 s