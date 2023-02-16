Ukrainian refugees complain of vomiting and diarrhoea from 'rotten, spoiled food'

Organisations working with Ukrainian refugees want a set of standards to be introduced for centres being used to accommodate them, as residents of one centre say vomiting and diarrhoea “are commonplace” in their accommodation.

A letter from the residents of the centre, located in the south of the country, has been sent to Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Minister of State, Joe O’Brien, and agencies working with Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland because of the war in their homeland.

The letter outlined: “Vomiting, Diarrhea (sic) are now commonplace and on more than 3 occasions no guest ate because it was simply uneatable, one guest even had to leave the dining room to get sick after putting rotten, spoiled food into his mouth.”

It added: “Both the administrator and chef have been seen drinking alcohol during working hours and on two occasions the chef has been so drunk he was staggering and had to hold onto the wall to remain upright.”

Health and safety concerns have also been highlighted, with the letter saying there are a number of leaks in the centre.

Emma Lane-Spollen, the national coordinator of the Ukraine Civil Response Forum, said she was aware of the concerns about the centre and people coming here from Ukraine who are being put up in centres including hotels have “absolutely no power” to change their situation.

She added they are afraid to make complaints about conditions in their centre in case of repercussions on them.

Fiona Hurley, chief executive of Cork-based migrants rights organisation Nasc, said the centre involved is the one of most concern to her organisation at present.

There are no standardised requirements for accommodation designated for Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection.”

She added: “Our phone line receives concerns from residents regularly however the vast majority are afraid to make official complaints, citing their fear of retaliation or being moved."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Integration said providers were “required to be compliant by law with health and safety regulations and planning requirements".

All properties contracted by the department are also required to be compliant with fire safety requirements. The department also commissions inspections of properties where it has concerns.

These inspections mainly centre around safety of residents, including food, fire safety and suitability of accommodation. The department does not comment on individual cases or accommodation providers, she added.