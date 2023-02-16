Fewer than one in 10 graduates were from disadvantaged backgrounds in 2020

Fewer than one in 10 graduates were from disadvantaged backgrounds in 2020

On average female graduates were less affluent than males, albeit the gap was relatively small.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 06:00
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

Fewer than one in 10 graduates from the class of 2020 were from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The finding is included in the Graduate Outcomes for Various Socio-Economic Groups published today by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The study used Deprivation Index Scores (DIS) linked with the annual HEA Graduate Outcomes Survey report to track progress post-graduation. DIS measures the relative affluence or deprivation of a particular geographical area, using Census data.

Using this metric, almost one in five graduates from the class of 2020 were found to be from affluent backgrounds while fewer than one in 10 were from disadvantaged backgrounds.

While the overall average deprivation index score for the class of 2020 was 2.3, this varied across degree levels. Those graduating with an undergraduate degree were from less affluent areas (1.8) than those graduating with a postgraduate degree (3.7).

Gender

On average female graduates were less affluent than males, albeit the gap was relatively small. This holds true for those graduating with an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree.

At 17%, affluent graduates also had the highest proportion pursuing further studies, compared to just 13% for disadvantaged graduates.  A relatively large proportion of affluent graduates work in Financial, Insurance, and Real Estate Activities (17%) and ICT (9%). 

Chairperson of the HEA, Michael Horgan, said: “This report adds to the evidence base of tracking the post-graduation progress of various socio-economic groups as per the National Access Plan, 2022–2028. We look forward to tracking these groups over the coming years and to seeing increasingly stronger outcomes for all our graduates.”

Read More

Ryan Tubridy the top earner as RTÉ publishes list of highest paid presenters 

More in this section

CC No health service accountability for preventable deaths, says campaigner
Brianna Ghey death Hundreds attend vigils in Dublin and Belfast in memory of Brianna Ghey
Queen Elizabeth II death Michael D Higgins signs book of condolence for Goal staff lost in Turkey-Syria earthquakes
EducationOrganisation: Higher Education Authority
<p>The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.</p>

Man, 40s, dies following van crash in Mayo

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.297 s