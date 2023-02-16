Fewer than one in 10 graduates were from disadvantaged backgrounds in 2020

Fewer than one in 10 graduates from the class of 2020 were from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The finding is included in the Graduate Outcomes for Various Socio-Economic Groups published today by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The study used Deprivation Index Scores (DIS) linked with the annual HEA Graduate Outcomes Survey report to track progress post-graduation. DIS measures the relative affluence or deprivation of a particular geographical area, using Census data.

Using this metric, almost one in five graduates from the class of 2020 were found to be from affluent backgrounds while fewer than one in 10 were from disadvantaged backgrounds.

While the overall average deprivation index score for the class of 2020 was 2.3, this varied across degree levels. Those graduating with an undergraduate degree were from less affluent areas (1.8) than those graduating with a postgraduate degree (3.7).

Gender

On average female graduates were less affluent than males, albeit the gap was relatively small. This holds true for those graduating with an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree.

At 17%, affluent graduates also had the highest proportion pursuing further studies, compared to just 13% for disadvantaged graduates. A relatively large proportion of affluent graduates work in Financial, Insurance, and Real Estate Activities (17%) and ICT (9%).

Chairperson of the HEA, Michael Horgan, said: “This report adds to the evidence base of tracking the post-graduation progress of various socio-economic groups as per the National Access Plan, 2022–2028. We look forward to tracking these groups over the coming years and to seeing increasingly stronger outcomes for all our graduates.”