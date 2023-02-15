Company behind Dáil cameras rejects 'security threat' claims

Company behind Dáil cameras rejects 'security threat' claims

The Dáil Chamber. Picture: Maxwells

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 19:30
David Kent

The company who made the surveillance cameras used in Leinster House has rejected claims made by opposition and Government TDs that they are a "security threat".

Hikvision, a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party, has been banned in several Western jurisdictions and institutions because of security concerns.

Australia and Scotland had decided to remove Hikvision cameras from all government buildings, while Denmark, England, and the United States had all banned Hikvision. In 2021, the European Parliament also removed Hikvision cameras.

Their usage in the Dáil has been queried in recent weeks, but the company has now responded with a strong statement.

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "It is categorically false to represent Hikvision as a threat to national security. No respected technical institution or assessment has come to this conclusion."

The spokesperson urged that Hikvision doesn't store users' video data, does not offer cloud storage in Ireland, and is compliant with laws and regulations surrounding strict security requirements.

They continued: "Hikvision products are sold via distribution partners and the company does not have direct contact with the many public and private sector 'end-user' organisations that purchase our products.

“Further, Hikvision takes all reports regarding human rights very seriously and recognizes our responsibility for protecting people. 

The company has been engaging with governments globally to clarify misunderstandings about the company and our business and address their concerns. 

"As a market leader, Hikvision is committed to upholding the highest standards and respect for human rights.” 

CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London. Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire
CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London. Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

The Office of Public Works, which has responsibility for public buildings, including the Leinster House complex, has said in light of recent developments regarding CCTV, it is to review its policies.

In relation to a potential review, Hikvision said it would "welcome" any findings.

"To date, no respected technical institution or assessment has come to the conclusion that Hikvision is a threat to national security. We look forward to collaborating with the NPCC and other partners in this process.”

The Hikvision response comes less than 24 hours after the Chinese Embassy in Ireland said claims CCTV cameras in the Dáíl are a national security risk were a “conspiracy theory”.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is set to visit China next month as part of the Government's St Patrick's Day programme.

Read More

Chinese embassy claims 'conspiracy theory' surrounding Dáil cameras 

More in this section

Irish inflation survey Government is committed to ‘making work pay better’, says Taoiseach
Man, 60s, in critical condition after being found seriously injured on walkway Man, 60s, in critical condition after being found seriously injured on walkway
Suspect in more than 80% of reported sexual offences is known to victim  Suspect in more than 80% of reported sexual offences is known to victim 
PoliticsSecurityOrganisation: Dail EireannOrganisation: Hikvision
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meeting the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins at the Scottish Government building at Atlantic quay in Glasgow, on the first day of his visit to Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Nicola Sturgeon’s 'freshness and enthusiasm'

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.227 s