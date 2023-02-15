Company behind Dáil cameras rejects 'security threat' claims

The company who made the surveillance cameras used in Leinster House has rejected claims made by opposition and Government TDs that they are a "security threat".

Hikvision, a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party, has been banned in several Western jurisdictions and institutions because of security concerns.

Australia and Scotland had decided to remove Hikvision cameras from all government buildings, while Denmark, England, and the United States had all banned Hikvision. In 2021, the European Parliament also removed Hikvision cameras.

Their usage in the Dáil has been queried in recent weeks, but the company has now responded with a strong statement.

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "It is categorically false to represent Hikvision as a threat to national security. No respected technical institution or assessment has come to this conclusion."

The spokesperson urged that Hikvision doesn't store users' video data, does not offer cloud storage in Ireland, and is compliant with laws and regulations surrounding strict security requirements.

They continued: "Hikvision products are sold via distribution partners and the company does not have direct contact with the many public and private sector 'end-user' organisations that purchase our products.

“Further, Hikvision takes all reports regarding human rights very seriously and recognizes our responsibility for protecting people.

The company has been engaging with governments globally to clarify misunderstandings about the company and our business and address their concerns.

"As a market leader, Hikvision is committed to upholding the highest standards and respect for human rights.”

CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London. Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

The Office of Public Works, which has responsibility for public buildings, including the Leinster House complex, has said in light of recent developments regarding CCTV, it is to review its policies.

In relation to a potential review, Hikvision said it would "welcome" any findings.

"To date, no respected technical institution or assessment has come to the conclusion that Hikvision is a threat to national security. We look forward to collaborating with the NPCC and other partners in this process.”

The Hikvision response comes less than 24 hours after the Chinese Embassy in Ireland said claims CCTV cameras in the Dáíl are a national security risk were a “conspiracy theory”.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is set to visit China next month as part of the Government's St Patrick's Day programme.