Chinese embassy claims 'conspiracy theory' surrounding Dáil cameras 

The Hikvision security cameras, which are manufactured in China, have already been removed from government buildings in other jurisdictions. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 15:04
David Kent

The Chinese Embassy in Ireland has said claims CCTV cameras in the Dáíl are a national security risk is a “conspiracy theory”.

The Hikvision security cameras, which are manufactured in China, have already been removed from government buildings in other jurisdictions, according to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL). 

It said Australia and Scotland had decided to remove Hikvision cameras from all government buildings, while Denmark, England and the United States had all banned Hikvision. In 2021, the European Parliament also removed Hikvision cameras.

This has led to calls from both opposition and Government TDs to remove them from Leinster House.

The Chinese Communist Party is a controlling stakeholder in Hikvision.

However, the Chinese Embassy, which is located on Merrion Road in Dublin about 10 minutes from the Dáil, has blasted the claims in a sarcastic post on social media.

The embassy's official Twitter account on Tuesday said: "Those who made up this incredible conspiracy theory are kindly invited to invent another one, eg, Irish-made whiskey, meat, milk...... are reporting back to Ireland and pose massive national security risks to China."

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless responded to the post, referencing China's relationship with Russia.

He also said: "I don’t think beef or whiskey include microchips and cloud data transfers."

The Office of Public Works, which has responsibility for public buildings, including the Leinster House complex, has said in light of recent developments regarding CCTV, it is to review its policies.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is set to visit China next month as part of the Government's St Patrick's Day programme.

Chinese-made security cameras should be removed from Dáil, says Green TD

