Suspect in more than 80% of reported sexual offences is known to victim 

The suspect in five out of every six sexual offences reported in Ireland is known to the victim, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.

Furthermore, in two out of every five assault cases with a female victim, the reported suspect was a partner or ex-partner.

For the first time, the CSO has published data on the nature of the relationship between the victim and reported suspect based on data from An Garda Síochána from the second half of 2021 onwards.

Overall, there were 2,871 sexual offences cases cited by the CSO where it had data on the relationship between the victim and the reported suspect. Of these, 2,420 reported a female victim.

Under the heading of sexual offences, this covers crimes such as rape and sexual assault.

The reported suspect was known to the victim in around five in six (83%) recorded sexual offences between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022.

A friend or acquaintance was reported as the suspect in more than one in five (21%) cases. Blood relatives accounted for 16% of reported suspects while 15% were partners or ex-partners. Strangers were counted among 17% of suspects in sexual offences cases.

In cases involving a blood relative, nearly all (94%) of victims were under the age of 18 when the offence took place.

Broken down by age, the data shows partners or ex-partners were the reported suspect for 40% of sexual offences against persons aged 30-44 when the offence occurred.

Reporting of offences

Nearly all sexual offences (94%) were reported within a year of occurrence when the reported suspect was a stranger. This was the case in 85% of cases where the reported suspect was a current or ex-partner, in 84% involving a colleague or work relationship, and 76% where the suspect was a friend of an acquaintance.

In contrast, when the reported suspect was a blood relative, the majority (76%) of offences were reported more than a year after they occurred.

However, while most cases involving a sexual offence allegedly perpetrated by a partner or ex-partner were reported within a year, over half of cases involving other kinds of assault where the partner or ex was a suspect were reported after a year had elapsed.

This implies that many victims do not come forward to report an assault by a partner or ex until a long period has elapsed.

The CSO said: “The reported suspect was a person in an authority or with care responsibilities for 13% of male victims of sexual offences compared with just 2% for females. In contrast, partners/ex-partners accounted for 18% of reported suspects for female victims of sexual offences compared with just 1% for males.

“Strangers were the reported suspect for 36% of assault crimes against males compared with just 12% for those against females. By contrast, partners or ex-partners were the reported suspect for nearly four in ten (39%) assaults against females compared with just 6% for males.”

