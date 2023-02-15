Co Down crash victim was a 35-year-old mother-of-three

Co Down crash victim was a 35-year-old mother-of-three

Michaela Curran died following a road crash in Co Down on Tuesday. Picture: PSNI/PA

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 09:23
Rebecca Black, PA

A mother-of-three has been named as the woman who died in a road crash in Co Down.

Michaela Curran, 35, died following the collision in Downpatrick on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene in the Bishops Brae area of the town just after 2.30pm.

“Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene,” they said.

“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing.”

Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

Man shot in legs and elbows in Belfast
Ryan removes Inland Fisheries Ireland board members from their posts
Citizens' Assembly on drug use to be established
collisionPlace: Northern Ireland
Co Down crash victim was a 35-year-old mother-of-three

'A dark, dark day': First funeral of Galway pier victims to be held

