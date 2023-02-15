Co Down crash victim was a 35-year-old mother-of-three

A mother-of-three has been named as the woman who died in a road crash in Co Down.
Michaela Curran, 35, died following the collision in Downpatrick on Tuesday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene in the Bishops Brae area of the town just after 2.30pm.
“Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene,” they said.
“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.
“Our inquiries are continuing.”