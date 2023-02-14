Concern director and his team battle to help Turkey quake survivors out of the darkness

"You know this is a very, very dark place at a very, very dark time."

These are the stark words of Ros O’Sullivan, director of emergency operations with Concern Worldwide, on what he said seen in recent days in the earthquake-hit city of Sanliurfa in Turkey.

Within hours of the first earthquake on the morning of February 6, he was packing up his belongings and checking flights before saying farewell to his family in Leitrim and heading for the south-eastern Turkish city.

It is one of three ancient cities destroyed by the massive Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Rescue workers and medics carry a young woman they have rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in Sanliurfa, southern Turkey, on February 6, 2023. Picture: AP

“You don't need to see [a body] to know that lives have been lost,” he said of his first visit to the worst-hit areas as part of his initial fact-finding.

“You see buildings collapsed or tumbled down, and in some the sides of buildings have come away. You're looking into apartments, wallpaper on walls, and pictures, but you're looking at somebody's life, looking at kitchen cabinets hanging on walls.

"In many respects, some of those people who were in those homes probably got out because those buildings didn't all come down completely.

But we know that every building that did collapse completely contained at least 20 apartments and every apartment contains people and you don't necessarily need to see the ... you know.”

His voice trails off as he adds: “You might not see anything, but as you pass each collapsed building, each pile of rubble, you know that this is a very, very dark place at a very, very dark time.”

A of collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Picture: Mehmet Yetim/PA Wire

In the job 29 years, the Dublin-born emergency aid co-ordinator is a veteran of disasters such as Nepal in 2015, following the earthquake there, and the Philippines in 2013 after Typhoon Haiyan.

You’d think the 60-year-old who has spent much of the last 12 months in and out of Ukraine would have seen it all — but that is not the case.

“What has happened in Turkey and northwest Syria is as bad as anything that I have ever seen,” said the Dubliner.

The scale of the damage and the disruption is enormous, and we're talking about millions of people made homeless.

“We're talking about tens of thousands of people hospitalised — and they're the fortunate ones, they survived. You're talking about now upwards of over 20,000 people dead so far in Turkey, but there are still thousands missing. So this is going to take a lot of time, and a lot of financial support.”

His job is to have a logistics plan in place to help displaced communities once the search-and-rescue side of operations has concluded once and for all.

Concern’s role will be to provide supplies to many who have absolutely nothing left. Two things he makes sure he and his team have are ... footballs and tea bags.

“Turkey is no different to any other country in the world — they love football,” he said.

Once they have a bit of space, children will kick a ball around.

“And as far as the tea bags are concerned, what do we do when we are having a bad day? We put the kettle on.

“Teas and football are just two examples of where you can help traumatised people feel some bit of normality.”