Ryan removes Inland Fisheries Ireland board members from their posts

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has removed the three remaining board members of Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) on a no-fault basis following a series of irregularities and allegations.

Five members, including the chairperson of the board, had resigned since April 2022 and Mr Ryan said he had taken the decision to remove the remaining members due to the "inability of IFI to carry out its functions effectively".

Mr Ryan intends to appoint new members of IFI, in accordance with the provisions of the Inland Fisheries Act 2010, as soon as possible.

In the meantime, he has used his powers to appoint Tom Barry and Seamus Neely, who have been asked to prioritise the full and prompt consideration of a number of protected disclosures made in recent months.

Mr Ryan last year ordered a review of the organisation after a number of complaints were made about the management of finances and other issues.

It was discovered that 16 company vehicles were not insured, one of which was involved in a crash in 2021. Questions have also been raised about the use of a property in Co Mayo.

Fine Gael senator Sean Kyne has made comments about IFI under privilege in the Seanad. Picture: Rolingnews.ie

Fine Gael senator Sean Kyne, who has previously raised serious concerns about IFI, called for a full and independent investigation into the body.

Speaking under privilege in the Seanad, Mr Kyne said: "IFI is being run as a fiefdom by the chief executive officer. The board was hamstrung by the failure of the minister, Deputy Ryan, to replace members who had resigned. Consequently, there is no oversight of the chief executive officer."

He added: "There is an absolute need for an independent investigation into Inland Fisheries Ireland, its organisation, CEO, and the advices given by the department. Instead, the very department is organising an internal investigation.

The whole saga is not distinguished; it is disgusting. It is rotten, corrupt, and, in fact, it is worthy of a film."

Mr Kyne told the Seanad that capital work of over €140,000 which was "not sanctioned" by the board is now proceeding.

"The money has been spent, despite a requirement that the board would have to sanction anything over €50,000, so the minister sacks the board."