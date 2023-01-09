Ireland's fishing crisis: ‘Fishermen don’t want free money, they want to be able to survive’

Bosco Mac Gearailt stares into the darkness through an open side window of the Menscoedec.
This is one of four articles in Part 2 of the 'Irish Examiner' special report (in print, ePaper, and online) on Ireland's fishing crisis. Click that link to read the rest, as well as the articles in Part 1.
Somewhere to the left, just a few metres below the water line as he passes Emlagh West, is the wreck of the sailing ship Evangelista which sank on Christmas Eve 1852 during a storm.
“There would be about three other local lads on the boat, and there would be great banter. I suppose I got bitten by the bug.
"My parents didn’t mind as long as I wasn’t causing any trouble. My father didn’t mind me fishing as long as I was working.
“We have a Government that doesn’t support us — and the decommissioning? Is that an excuse and just a kind of willy-nilly thing for the Government to turn around and say, ‘look at all of this support we’re giving you’?
Echoing in Bosco’s ears when he thinks about the fishing industry are comments from an old friend of his, Ger Harrington.
He also points to the fact that despite Ireland being an island nation, surrounded by some of the richest fishing grounds in the world, most people are “sea blind”.