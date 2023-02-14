Citizens' Assembly to conduct root-and-branch review of drug policy

The Government has set the new Citizens' Assembly on Drugs the task of conducting a root-and-branch examination of the State’s approach to drug use within a nine-month timeframe.

The Cabinet gave the green light to the establishment of the people’s consultative body amid significant developments internationally on official responses to drug use and the law.

In a statement, the Government said: “The Citizens’ Assembly will be asked to consider the legislative, policy, and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities, and wider society.”

This will require an examination of Irish and international legal approaches to drug use and supply and consequent policies of governments and State agencies.

In addition, the assembly is being tasked with gathering information on, and analysing, the operations of State agencies, including health and law enforcement, as well as education, housing, and social protection.

It will have to determine what changes will “significantly reduce the harmful impact” of illicit drugs on a number of fronts: on individuals, their families, local communities, and society as a whole.

The mission, as outlined, for the assembly suggests it will lay out various options that the State could take.

The minister of State for public health and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton, said: “The assembly, which will consist of 99 members of the general public and an independent Chair, will be asked to examine the range of issues around illicit drugs use in Ireland.

Very importantly, they will be asked to take into consideration the lived experience of people impacted by drug use, as well as their families and communities, and to look at international best practice.”

She said she has initiated a consultation with young people through Comhairle na nÓg and youth drug projects in disadvantaged areas, which will be presented to the Citizens' Assembly.

Ms Naughton said the assembly will also have an international component, engaging with the British-Irish Council work sector on drugs, which Ireland chairs, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, and EU member states.

She said she will forward a motion to the Dáil and the Seanad next week to formally establish the assembly, which should start in April and conclude its work by the end of the year.

It is not clear yet if the assembly will be assisted by an expert advisory group, which previous assemblies had to support them.