Increases to health budget 'not sustainable', says Watt

The most senior civil servant in the Department of Health has said that it is “not sustainable” to maintain the annual increases in spending to the health budget seen during the pandemic.

Secretary general Robert Watt told a conference there should be a “significant focus” on how to improve productivity and efficiencies in the health service in the coming years, as he denied the suggestion that the health service is “underfunded”.

When making crucial decisions, the best available evidence has to be incorporated into this process and embedding up-to-date research into this is vital, he said.

“It can’t be just what some lobbyist said on Morning Ireland,” said Mr Watt.

The remarks came at a day-long conference hosted by the Department of Health, titled ‘Evidence for Reform: where research meets policy’. The conference included speakers on a range of topics from academia and public bodies.

Introducing the panel discussion, Department of Public Expenditure and Reform assistant secretary general Jasmina Behan said there was an acute awareness of the quantum of expenditure on healthcare services, which is heading to €24bn. This budget has also increased significantly in the last few years, as the health service came under unprecedented strain during Covid-19.

“That really raises the question — how do we ensure that that investment is actually delivering services for the citizens and value for money for the taxpayer,” she said.

Bernard Gloster is expected to take up the position as HSE CEO later this year. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Incoming HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said that there must be an incorporation of research into the decision-making process, but that must also not lead to dithering in terms of making final decisions.

“We can’t wait for perfection,” he said, adding that in some cases we have not learned enough from the shortcomings of previous endeavours.

Delivering health to all the citizens of the State, in a way they can have confidence in, has to be inspired by an organisation able to make decisions and able to articulate why,” he said.

The HSE’s head of research and evidence Ana Terrés said the linkage between research into different health matters and decisions on the ground was “quite underdeveloped”, and that it must become part of the culture of the organisation.

Mr Watt said that this was vital as it was “unsustainable” for the health budget to keep increasing by 6-7% a year to deal with issues in health services.

“There’s going to have to be a significant focus on how we increase the productivity,” he said.