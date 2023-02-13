Tributes to ‘encyclopaedic’  producer of ‘Banshees’ on his death aged 57

The Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn has died.

The 57-year-old died on Saturday morning with his family by his side.

A statement issued by Metropolitan Films, which he founded with his wife Juanita Wilson, read: “All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague and great friend James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with Juanita and children Alex and Anna by his side.

“No words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. “He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners.

“James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, and positivity to the very end.

“For that reason, we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us.”

The Martin McDonagh dark comedy Flynn co-produced, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, has won a string of awards,and has been nominated for total of nine Oscar nominations.

Other films James Flynn was involved with include Alan Parker’s Angela’s Ashes, Joel Schumacher’s Veronica Guerin, and John Michael McDonagh’s Calvary.

Culture Minister Catherine Ryan led the tributes to him, posing on Twitter: “I am greatly saddened by the news of the passing of James Flynn. His most recent success with the Banshees of Inisherin was the culmination of a career at the very forefront of Irish cinema & TV drama production.

“My deepest sympathies to Juanita and his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, which was co-produced by James Flynn, who died at the weekend.

The Screen Directors’ Guild of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family”.

The Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, who worked with Flynn on Sweety Barrett 25 years ago, remembered him as an intelligent personality.

“James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopaedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers,” he told the paper.

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.

“He was witty and wise. “He really made me laugh as well as always being a generous source of advice and support to so many of us.

“He will be sorely missed and is a huge loss to the industry.”

He began his career in the film business as head of development at John Boorman’s Merlin Films.

Films and TV productions he was involved with since include The Tudors, The Borgias, Penny Dreadful, The Secret of Kells, and Greta and one of his last was as executive producer on Ridley Scott’s mediaeval drama The Last Duel.

Other directors he worked with included Neil Jordan.

Mr Flynn was also a former deputy chief executive of the Irish Film Board.