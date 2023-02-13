Tributes to ‘encyclopaedic’  producer of ‘Banshees’ on his death aged 57

Culture Minister Catherine Ryan led the tributes to him, posing on Twitter: “I am greatly saddened by the news of the passing of James Flynn. His most recent success with the Banshees of Inisherin was the culmination of a career at the very forefront of Irish cinema & TV drama production.
“My deepest sympathies to Juanita and his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
The Screen Directors’ Guild of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family”.