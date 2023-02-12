Jigs, reels, and judging: Irish Dancing Championships kick off in style 

Brían Hurley is a boy who knows his jigs from his reels.

With so many awards under his belt that proud mum Honor has lost count, the nine-year-old from Kerry is one of the contestants at this year’s All Ireland Dancing Championships.

Back after an absence due to the pandemic, the oldest Irish dancing competition of its kind in the world, kicked off at 8am on Sunday and runs until Saturday, February 18, at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney.

Nine-year-old Brían Hurley and his mum Honor from Listowel, Co Kerry. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Over 2,000 dancers from across Ireland and the world, from under 10 through to senior level, packed into the arena, which has food stalls, dressing rooms, stalls and of course the all important stage where the dancers compete.

Honor said: “Brían has won countless awards around Ireland and the UK, but this is his first major tournament.

“He has been dancing since he was four. It is what he lives for and we are very proud of him.”

She doesn’t want to say how much his red Conor O’Sullivan-designed waistcoat — adorned with countless Swarovski Crystals — cost.

On the need for elaborate outfits, Honor — who danced with the National Folk Theatra Siamsa Tíre for 15 years — said:

Presentation is very important. You are judged from the moment you walk on stage.

A spokesperson for An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), which runs the championships, described the event as "an opportunity for dancers across Ireland and the world to showcase their exceptional talent, creativity, and extraordinary skill".

“All the traditional aspects of Irish dancing, fused with increasing athleticism and innovation, promise a week of exceptional competition," it said.

“The dedication of the dancers that will be competing is second to none.”

Allegations of feis fixing

However, the CLRG refused to be drawn on the controversy that has surrounded Irish dancing in recent months, following a series of allegations about suspected feis fixing.

The CLRG has, however, updated its procedures. It announced in the run-up to this week's championships that new procedures were needed to “ensure fair competition and effective adjudication”.

Summer Conway from Liverpool has her laces tied by Ellie Holden. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Officials also warned that the updated procedures “will be strictly enforced throughout the championship”.

A number of dancing judges have been suspended from adjudicating pending completion of an ongoing investigation. Their suspension followed complaints last July to the CLRG ethics committee..

New rules put in place because of the allegations include the fact that competitor number cards are now no longer distributed in advance and no competitor numbers be published in the programme book.

A short time prior to the start of a competition, updated competitor lists including dancer numbers will be released via an app.

Rules for judges

Judges will also be “without electronics” and have no access to competitor lists.

They will not be allowed to bring any notes or paperwork with them to the judging table and all official adjudication and notation documents will only be delivered to adjudicators in a sealed envelope once they are seated.

Hannah Mahon, with her mum Jo from Kent, England, getting ready to compete. Picture: Don MacMonagle

In addition, the new rules state: “Adjudicators will not be permitted to carry phones, bags, purses or smartwatches to the adjudication table.

“All electronics — phones, tablets, laptops etc — must be left in their hotel room.

“Judges are not permitted to return to their hotel room until judging for the day and sign-offs are complete.”

Adjudicators have also been told to socialise/take meals as “a group separate from other members, teachers and dancers”.

Any of the families approached for comment in the INEC today on the feis-fixing scandal refused to be drawn.