State urged to rethink policies that restrict access to asylum

The Government and gardaí have been urged for a “rethink” on policies that could restrict access to the asylum process, such as travelling to international airports in other countries to check travel documents.

Migrant rights organisation Doras said resources should instead be put into processing asylum applications fairly, efficiently and properly.

It also said references by Government politicians and others to people arriving illegally "only adds to the confusion that might exist amongst the public, and plays into the discourse of the far right".

Doras chief executive John Lannon said: “Protests organised or hijacked by the far right in response to the expected arrival of asylum-seekers are now springing up around the country.

This is despite the fact that the majority of people in Ireland are open and welcoming. Communities are key to effective integration, and must be given the resources to ensure refugees and asylum-seekers are welcomed and supported.”

The Irish Examiner reported on Monday that gardaí are going to an increasing number of mostly European countries after examining patterns and flows of people coming into Ireland.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said gardaí travelling to airports is a “normal functioning part of a migration system”.

He confirmed his department and gardaí met with airlines and said they have a legal responsibility to check passengers’ documents.

Mr Lannon said many people escaping from war, persecution or exploitation may not be in a position to present identity documents when they arrived in Ireland.

“We’re talking about people we work with every day, including victims of trafficking, and those who have undertaken horrendous journeys over land and sea, which in some cases results in documents being lost or stolen,” he said.

“It’s the grim reality regardless of how some opportunistic voices seek to spin it.”