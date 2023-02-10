State urged to rethink policies that restrict access to asylum

State urged to rethink policies that restrict access to asylum

Justice Minister Simon Harris said gardaí travelling to airports is a 'normal functioning part of a migration system'.

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 14:12
Sean Murray

The Government and gardaí have been urged for a “rethink” on policies that could restrict access to the asylum process, such as travelling to international airports in other countries to check travel documents.

Migrant rights organisation Doras said resources should instead be put into processing asylum applications fairly, efficiently and properly.

It also said references by Government politicians and others to people arriving illegally "only adds to the confusion that might exist amongst the public, and plays into the discourse of the far right".

Doras chief executive John Lannon said: “Protests organised or hijacked by the far right in response to the expected arrival of asylum-seekers are now springing up around the country.

This is despite the fact that the majority of people in Ireland are open and welcoming. Communities are key to effective integration, and must be given the resources to ensure refugees and asylum-seekers are welcomed and supported.” 

The Irish Examiner reported on Monday that gardaí are going to an increasing number of mostly European countries after examining patterns and flows of people coming into Ireland.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said gardaí travelling to airports is a “normal functioning part of a migration system”.

He confirmed his department and gardaí met with airlines and said they have a legal responsibility to check passengers’ documents.

Mr Lannon said many people escaping from war, persecution or exploitation may not be in a position to present identity documents when they arrived in Ireland.

“We’re talking about people we work with every day, including victims of trafficking, and those who have undertaken horrendous journeys over land and sea, which in some cases results in documents being lost or stolen,” he said. 

“It’s the grim reality regardless of how some opportunistic voices seek to spin it.”

Read More

Migrant rights group raises concerns at deportation rhetoric

More in this section

Inquest into death of Darren Lacken Inquest finds celebrity hairstylist Darren Lacken died from cocaine overdose
'No place for violent extremism', says new #IrelandForAll coalition 'No place for violent extremism', says new #IrelandForAll coalition
Laptop stock Police warn dating site users to beware of ‘predatory behaviour’
asylum-seekersregugeesOrganisation: Doras
<p>Six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, after he and his family met with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss delays implementing new organ donation laws in the region (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

DUP under mounting pressure to drop Assembly veto to let organ donor law pass

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.214 s