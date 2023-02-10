More than 50 young people have left State care without a home in the last two years

Over 50 young people leaving care between 2020 and 2022 stated they were homeless, despite being eligible for a programme aimed at supporting them into social housing.

A report published by the Government this week by researchers from UCD made a number of recommendations to help provide vulnerable people leaving care with stable, long-term accommodation and take away the “spectre of homelessness”.

The Capital Assistance Scheme (CAS) for Care Leavers aims to provide social housing for care leavers at high risk of homelessness, together with dedicated aftercare support from the child welfare and protection agency Tusla. From the beginning of 2017 through to the end of 2020, 60 care leavers had been accommodated under the scheme.

Several obstacles to supporting them into a home were complicated by the ongoing impacts of the housing crisis, however, with a limited amount of one-bed properties available and the lengthy process from identifying a property to drawing down the funding to purchase it.

The report noted that when children who have been living in State care turn 18, they can face a number of difficulties moving to independent living.

“Without a stable place to call home, these young people are particularly vulnerable to homelessness, and may have difficulty accessing the consistent levels of support they require from mental or physical health services, for example,” it said.

The number of care leavers being supported by Tusla has risen steadily over the years, from 847 in 2009 to 2,943 in 2020.

Tusla estimated that 747 young people aged 18 and above would meet the criteria for CAS for Care Leavers between 2020 and 2022. Of these over half were still in either foster care or residential care.

A further 10% were living independently, 8% were still with foster parents beyond the age of 18, 7% in transitional aftercare and 6% had moved back to their birth home. A further 7%, or 51 people, were homeless.

The report said that none of these placement types represented “long-term permanent housing solutions for these vulnerable young people”.

Interviews with care leavers who had secured CAS-funded accommodation and with other stakeholders who were involved in supporting these young people, revealed that turning 18 years old was associated with anxiety due to uncertainty about the future and the fear of becoming homeless.

“Securing social housing funded by the CAS for Care Leavers programme was a turning point in their lives which represented stability and an opportunity for them to acquire a secure, affordable place to call their own.”

Making 11 recommendations, the UCD researchers recommended measures such as expanding the programme, additional support for foster care placements, and increasing the age limit for Tusla Aftercare Support services.

It also included equipping them with the skills they need to live independently in advance and reviewing the eligibility criteria for the programme.