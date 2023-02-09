Government TDs criticise State handling of nursing home charges controversy

The Government has been criticised by its own TDs over the State's handling of nursing home charges.

The Dáil debated the issue of the State's legal strategy towards those who were charged for private nursing home care on Thursday, two days after the strategy towards those was found to be "sound, accurate and appropriate" by the Attorney General.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil the Government "takes seriously the issues raised" and “it is not Government policy, nor does the State have an obligation to use public monies to pay for private care”.

Mr Donnelly added a total of 516 legal cases were taken from 2005 to 2013, with 289 in respect of private nursing homes and a further 37 cases concerning a mix of public and private care.

He said the majority of the balance, relating to public nursing homes, have been resolved.

However, the Government was criticised by its own TDs during the debate, with Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness saying Department of Health officials had "run for cover"

If there was an Olympic gold medal then each one of them would get one. They run for cover and pretend they did not hear it. They do not address it. It is a case of if you do not hear it you do not know about it.

"Someone has to call a halt to all of this and restore the rights and dignity to people who are trying to get justice for themselves.

"Tell the truth and shame the devil."

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said the Government should respond with “very significant investment in the care of older people”.