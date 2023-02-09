142 Ukrainians arriving every day as pressure mounts with hotels returning to tourism

An average of 142 people arrived here every day from Ukraine in the past week, the Integration Minister has said.

Roderic O'Gorman has warned there will be "even greater pressures" on securing accommodation for those fleeing the war in Ukraine in the coming months and a lot will depend on how many hotels make a decision to revert to their former tourism use.

"My department is in negotiations, as contracts expire, with all existing providers to ascertain whether they will continue to provide accommodation for Ukrainians," he told the Dáil.

However, Mr O'Gorman confirmed no provider has definitively indicated the intention to cease services under the new contracts the department is offering.

"We will keep this under review and continue to procure serviced and self-catering accommodation where we can. Although negotiations are ongoing, it is accepted that some providers will choose to revert to the tourism offer shortly and we are preparing for this."

As well as retaining hotel accommodation, the OPW and the Department of Integration is currently rolling out the first phase of rapid-build homes on sites identified in Cork, Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo and Mayo. The installation of some of the homes has begun and this work will continue over the coming months.

Mr O'Gorman said people would start to move into 28 rapid-build homes on the Cavan site throughout April.

Other measures include a new vacant homes scheme, and the refurbished home scheme that the Department of Housing is undertaking.

Mr O'Gorman said last year his department utilised a whole range of buildings offered to it, including office buildings and sports facilities such as Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown.

"The department continues to evaluate all offers from providers who will accommodate international protection applicants. Last week, I wrote to ministerial colleagues seeking their assistance in sourcing buildings to facilitate emergency rest centre operations to address the increase in arrivals.

Intensive efforts are being undertaken daily by my staff to source emergency accommodation. However, procuring enough bed space to keep pace with incoming arrivals remains extremely challenging, leading to a significant shortfall."

Responding to questions from opposition TDs, Mr O'Gorman said the issue of communications was important and where possible communities would be informed when people were being moved into an area.

"If we are moving Ukrainians from accommodation, we try to give them notice but there are times when moves have to take place rapidly. We do our best, but we need to signal to people that there may be times when we have to act quickly, especially if a contract falls through for a distinct reason.

"Emergency centres have been opened in all parts of the country. Approximately 60 accommodation locations across 17 counties have been utilised since January 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Norma Foley said she could not force schools to make halls or classrooms available to Ukrainians or other people seeking international protection over the summer months.

She said it was “wholly at the discretion of the school board of management to make those decisions in terms of where they might have availability or where they might not”.