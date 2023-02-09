Irish man killed in shooting in rural Australian town

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 15:15
An Irish man has been killed after being shot in Australia.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street in Oberon, a rural town in New South Wales, at around 8am local time on Thursday morning.

There, they discovered the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware" of the situation in a statement.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Bathurst Police Station to assist with inquiries.

A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.

Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

Australia
