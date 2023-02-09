Kerry council plans tourism strategy to market 'four extreme geographic points' in Ireland

Kerry County Council is planning a new tourism strategy that promotes the four extreme geographic points on the island of Ireland.

An Dún Mór, or Dunmore Head, in Kerry, is the most westerly point in the country and Kerry County Council wants to co-promote that along with locations in Cork, Donegal, and Down to create a Four Points challenge for visitors.

Modelled on similar projects in the USA, Japan, and the Nordics, Kerry County Council said it aimed to increase the number of visitors in these areas and generate economic activity to benefit local communities.

Lying within the Dingle Peninsula, An Dún Mór offers views of the Blasket and Skellig islands and Loop Head to the north.

There is an existing cliff trail but the council said this needed to be “sensitively upgraded”.

Brow Head in Cork is the southernmost point of the Irish mainland, about 10km from Mizen Head.

The northernmost point is Banba’s Crown at Malin Head in Donegal while the easternmost point is Burr Point on the Ards Peninsula in Co Down.

Kerry County Council is conducting a feasibility study into how to market this “unique tourism product”.

“The purpose is to focus on the four extreme geographic points on the island of Ireland and seek to link, enhance, and cross-promote them to create joined-up sustainable tourism experiences that will attract additional visitor footfall, stays and spend to the benefit of local communities in the four destinations,” it said.

Funding of €100,000 has been provided to Kerry County Council for the project under the Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme.