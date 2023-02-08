Much-loved East Cork diner with scenic views over Ballycotton Bay to close

A much-loved traditional seaside diner, famous for its fresh fish and ocean views, has announced its closure.

The team behind Skinny’s Diner in Ballycotton, Co Cork, confirmed that they have decided to call it at day after nine years working the fryers and grills in the little diner famous for its terrace garden which overlooks scenic Ballycotton Bay.

The diner, which is also famous for its deep-fried Mars Bars, closed for the winter season last October, and will not be reopening for this season.

Several new food trucks and restaurants have opened in the area in recent years.

While people have expressed sadness and disappointment, there are hopes that the diner on the town’s main street could be taken over by new operators but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Skinny’s team posted the closure notice on Facebook and thanked all their customers for the support over the last nine years, especially during the pandemic.

“To all our lovely customers and anyone who supported Skinny's Diner over the last nine years, a heartfelt thank you,” they said.

“From our first days in Spring 2014, through balmy and rainy summers alike, and even a pandemic, it has always been our pleasure to serve you all.

However, all good things must come to an end, and so too must our stewardship of the Ballycotton icon that is Skinny's Diner.

“We have decided it is time to hang up the silver tongs and call it a day.

“We won't be opening for the 2023 season. We'll miss our customers, the making of the weirdly popular deep-fried Mars bar, Oreo bar and Creme Eggs, and the hum of activity of Ballycotton on a fine summer day.

“So for one last time, so long and thanks for eating all the fish. It has been a pleasure and a privilege.”