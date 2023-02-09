Europe and Ireland will help Ukraine 'for as long as it takes', says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland and the EU will provide Ukrainian with the humanitarian, military, and financial aid that it needs to fight off Russian forces.

His comments come as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with EU leaders, including Mr Varadkar, in Brussels today.

Speculation mounted about Mr Zelenskyy travelling to the Belgian capital after he touched down in the UK on a surprise visit yesterday.

Last night, he also travelled to Paris to hold talks with French president Emmanuel Macron.

It is expected that the Ukrainian president will address the European Parliament and meet EU leaders at a scheduled European Council summit where the topics will feature the war in Ukraine, migration, and economic issues.

“Ukraine will be the principal topic of discussion at this special council,” said Mr Varadkar.

As we approach the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal and immoral invasion, the European Union will show that it stands resolutely with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“Ireland and the EU will provide Ukraine with the humanitarian, military, and financial aid it needs until Russia has been repelled, and we want to see its application for EU membership progress as quickly as possible.”

Migration

All EU countries are grappling with the influx of Ukrainians and refugees as governments scramble to find suitable accommodation for those feeling the war.

The council will discuss this issue, including working with countries of origin and to disrupt traffickers.

“Migration is a good thing for Ireland and enriches our society," said the Taoiseach. "It's important that we have robust systems in place to make sure that we welcome those who are genuinely fleeing war and oppression and return those who are not.”

On economic issues, Mr Varadkar is expected to emphasise that the EU needs to improve its overall competitiveness to retain and grow Ireland’s prosperity.

Mr Zelenskyy's visit comes after he hosted president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and head of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv last week.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, center right, and European Council president Charles Michel arrive for a working session at the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, last Friday. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

During their meeting, he reiterated calls for more financial and military assistance as Ukrainian forces prepare for new Russian attacks later this month to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the war.

Zelenskyy's British visit

While he was in the UK, Mr Zelenskyy met with British prime minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lulworth, England. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Mr Zelenskyy addressed British MPs in Westminster and said a victory for Ukraine against Russia would change the world and deter future aggressors.

"The victory will change the world, and this will be a change that the world has long needed," he said.

He made a fresh plea for his country to be provided with fighter jets as it seeks to fight off Russia’s invasion.