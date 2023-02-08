Ukraine president Zelenskyy expected to meet EU leaders in Brussels

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Brussels tomorrow to meet EU leaders, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Wednesday and is due to meet British prime minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

It is now expected that Mr Zelenskyy will travel to Brussels if it is safe to do so due to security concerns.

EU officials are hoping the Ukrainian president will travel to Brussels to meet European leaders and it is anticipated he will address the European Parliament. EU leaders, including Mr Varadkar, are attending the European Council summit this week.

However, a European Council spokesperson has declined to confirm his visit.

It is expected there will be a briefing note shared later on Wednesday but due to security concerns, a potential visit by Mr Zelenskyy is being kept under tight wraps.

Open invitation

There has been an open invitation to Mr Zelenskyy to visit Brussels as he continues to campaign for Ukraine to join the European Union.

The Ukrainian leader hosted European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel in Kyiv last week.

During their meeting he reiterated calls for more financial and military assistance as Ukrainians forces are preparing for new Russian attacks later this month to coincide with the one year anniversary of the war.

The EU’s 27 leaders were already due to meet in Brussels tomorrow for a summit, where the topics will feature the war in Ukraine and migration.

Mr Zelenskyy’s trip to the UK marks only the second time he has left since Russia invaded Ukraine.

He travelled to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington in December.