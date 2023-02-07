Planners will face fines for missing deadlines under proposed new planning law 

Mandatory timelines which will carry penalties for non-compliance will apply to planning authorities under the Planning and Development Bill 2022, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Paul Hogan, the Housing Department’s acting assistant secretary for planning, said the move will allow for “greater certainty”.

The timelines will also apply to An Bord Pleanála, to be renamed An Coimisiún Pleanála, which will have a revised organisational structure, and the new timelines are of “central importance” to this process, he said.

Details of penalties are yet to be finalised, with principal officer Mary Jones saying a range of measures are being looked into, in an effort to get a “good mix”.

The committee also heard of plans to allow local authorities set out their aims for use of particular areas for a 10-year period, with a review halfway through which Mr Hogan said will allow for more “real planning”.

Currently, they set out their aims for use for six years, with a midway review.

Public participation 'critical'

Concerns were previously raised over the proposed changes to how judicial reviews will work, with Mr Hogan saying public participation will remain a “critical part” of the planning system in the updated legislation

However, he noted that the aim was to ensure that major debate is focused on the plan-making rather than the planning application stage.

He said a judicial review can be taken either by an individual or association, where there is sufficient interest in the case and other requirements such as being incorporated as a company are met:

Groups such as residents’ associations will still be able to seek a judicial review but must comply with these requirements.

“If they do not, the members of the association may seek review either individually or collectively, as the provisions in the draft bill do not prevent this.”

He added this change should reduce citizens feeling that they have no option but to resort to judicial review while protecting their rights to do so should they consider it necessary.

Meanwhile, almost 30,000 (29,851) new homes were completed in 2022, according to the Housing for All progress report.

Construction was commenced on 27,000 new homes with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying: “Government is fully committed to reversing the trend of falling home ownership and rising homelessness.

“We are determined to make homeownership a reality for the many again.”