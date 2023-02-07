Planners will face fines for missing deadlines under proposed new planning law 

Mandatory timelines which will carry penalties for non-compliance will apply to planning authorities under the Planning and Development Bill 2022, an Oireachtas committee has heard.
Paul Hogan, the Housing Department’s acting assistant secretary for planning, said the move will allow for “greater certainty”.
The timelines will also apply to An Bord Pleanála, to be renamed An Coimisiún Pleanála, which will have a revised organisational structure, and the new timelines are of “central importance” to this process, he said.