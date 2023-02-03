Daniel O'Donnell left heartbroken following the sudden death of his sister Kathleen

Daniel was particularly close to Kathleen, according to friends of the family.

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 21:03

Daniel O'Donnell has been left devastated by the sudden loss of his sister, Kathleen.

Mrs Doogan (nee O'Donnell) passed away at her home in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal earlier today. 

She is survived by her husband John, sons, John Francis and Daniel, daughters Tricia and Fiona.

Mrs Doogan was the sister of Margo, Jamesie, Daniel and John Bosco O'Donnell.

She was a well-known figure and previously ran the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh with her husband John after it was purchased by her entertainer brother.

"Daniel is heartbroken. Himself and Kathleen were close in age and got on very well.

"Kathleen wasn't ill at all and she passed away suddenly at her home," said a source.

Mrs Doogan's remains will repose at her home in Kincasslagh tomorrow (Saturday) from 12 noon with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

