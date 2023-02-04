Schools proposed as State struggles to house refugees

Sports halls, college theatres, and even classrooms could be used to house refugees across the summer months as the Government scrambles to find accommodation for those entering the country.

Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman has pleaded with Government colleagues for any available building which would be suitable to house refugees in sleeping bags or on mattresses as the country enters an "extremely difficult" period in finding shelter for those from Ukraine and seeking international protection (IP).

However, high-level Government sources said that Mr O'Gorman's pleas could be "hard to meet" as many departments feel some buildings are either not appropriate or not available. The system will face further challenges from the end of March as hotels return to providing tourist accommodation.

It is understood that there is growing frustration within Mr O'Gorman's office with some local authorities and Government departments over the pace of progress in both identifying and making available properties.

While school halls and even classrooms could be among the options available over the summer months, Education Minister Norma Foley does not have the power to compel schools to make properties available.

The spokesperson pointed out that only a small percentage of school properties are owned directly by the State.

So far, the Department of Education has made one property available for longer-term accommodation.

Student accommodation

The Department of Higher Education has confirmed that student accommodation will be made available during the summer holidays, as was the case last year. On top of these, sports facilities and other large buildings on campuses that could be converted into accommodation would be provided.

However, this would not be available in the immediate term.

The Department of Higher Education has indicated there are a number of newly constructed modular buildings that were due to open for the next academic year which could be provided almost immediately.

The Department of Defence is reviewing what facilities it has available, having already turned over Kilbride Barracks. The barracks in Wicklow has been in use since last weekend to house people who were not offered shelter on their initial arrival into the country due to capacity issues at Citywest.

Meanwhile, the Department of Housing has identified around 60 private and state-owned buildings which are now at various stages of refurbishment.

Renovation work is already underway on 23 properties which include everything from local authority buildings to former convents and hotels which are no longer operating. Another 38 are at survey, review, or design stage, with construction work yet to begin.

There are currently nine rest centres for Ukrainians which local authorities have made available to the Department of Children. Separately, the OPW has identified a warehouse facility in Shannon which it plans to convert into emergency accommodation.

Ireland is now accommodating over 74,000 refugees in State-funded accommodation compared to 7,500 at this time last year.

As of February 1, this figure includes 53,700 beneficiaries of temporary protection fleeing Ukraine and almost 20,000 IP applicants.