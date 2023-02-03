FSAI issues extended recall on selected raw chicken products amid salmonella concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has extended a recall on a number of raw chicken products over the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall, which affects 11 meat products from a range of five retailers and follows the news of eight poultry flocks that had tested positive for Salmonella Typhimurium, and were placed under restriction whilst investigations were underway.

An investigation is being carried out by the Department of Agriculture and to date, there have been no confirmed cases of human illnesses linked to this investigation.

The authority has said Western Brand is undertaking the "precautionary recall" with products on sale in Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores and Tesco

The FSAI has warned customers who have purchased the affected chicken products to not consume them.

FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said: “If anyone has any of the affected chicken product at home, we are advising them not to eat it.

“Just as a reminder to consumers, raw chicken should always be handled hygienically to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat food and raw chicken should never be washed. Always wash your hands after handling it and always wash any utensils you’ve used to prepare it. Raw chicken should always be cooked thoroughly before eating it,” she added.

The products being recalled are:

From Aldi:

690g butchers selection Irish extra large chicken breast fillets; use by date February 6, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

525g and 350g butchers selection Irish chicken breast fillets; use by date February 6, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

500g butchers selection Irish 2 pack chicken breast fillets; use by date February 6, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

291g butchers selection Irish 2 pack chicken breast fillets; use by date February 6, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

From Glenmore (BWG):

360g Glenmore chicken breast fillet; use by date February 7, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

From Dunnes Stores:

450g and 350g Dunnes Stores Irish chicken breast mini fillets; use by date February 6, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

840g, 630g and 291g Dunnes Stores Irish chicken breast fillets; use by date February 6, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

From Lidl:

1,200g Lidl Irish small chicken; use by date February 7, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

From Tesco:

550g Tesco Irish chicken breast mini fillets; use by date February 5, 2023; Batch number: 23027-113

The FSAI warned that those infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The FSAI is liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in its ongoing investigation into the flocks while additional testing continues.