Bank of Ireland to pull plug on online mobile phone top-up service

The Bank of Ireland is pulling the plug on its mobile phone top-up service from next month.

The digital service, which allowed bank customers to use the bank’s 365 online services or its app to top up mobile phone credit for Vodafone, Three or Eir accounts, will be withdrawn from March 31.

The withdrawal of this digital service comes despite the bank last year reporting a significant decline in in-branch transactions and a significant increase in digital transactions.

The bank said the decision is not linked to any issue with the mobile phone operators and is because it has decided to focus on new features for its banking app.

“We continue to invest in and enhance the full range of our digital services,” a spokesman said.

“Since there is a wide range of online and in-store alternatives for mobile top-ups, we are focusing on new features within the app for development.

“These include in-app card controls, helping customers take more control of their money by providing them with over 40 personalised insights into their spending, and biometric login [face or fingerprint recognition] to our mobile app.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this change may cause.

“Customers will still be able to top up their mobile phones via the website and retail stores of their phone provider or at any post office or Payzone retailer nationwide.”

In correspondence with its customers, the bank said it realised the news may not be welcome.

“We know that this may not be welcome news for some customers, and we're sorry for any inconvenience, but we also want to remind everyone that there are several other places to top up, including the mobile phone operators' individual websites, An Post post offices and any retail outlet where the service is available," it said.

We appreciate that some customers may not want to accept these changes.

“If this is the case for you, you may choose to close your account or end your service.

“There is no charge for doing this, as long as you have cleared any overdrawn balances and/or fees due.”

The move comes just two years after the bank posted a pre-tax profit of €1.3bn, its biggest annual profit since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.