Screen Ireland unveils exciting line up for 2023 

A new movie starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and an adaptation of John McGahern’s That They May Face the Rising Sun are among the projects being backed by Screen Ireland for 2023.

McGahern’s award-winning novel is being adapted for the big screen by west Cork filmmaker Pat Collins, who has cast Barry Ward, Anna Bederke, and Ruth McCabe in his feature film. The story centres on a couple who have moved to Ireland from London, to live and work in a small rural community.

These and other projects were unveiled at Screen Ireland’s annual slate of upcoming film, TV, and animation productions. It follows a hugely successful week for the Irish film industry, with a record 14 nominations for the Oscars in March.

They included nine nominations for Martin McDonagh’s movie The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and filmed on Achill and Inishmore. An Cailín Ciúin became the first-ever Irish-language film to secure an Oscar nomination in the Best International Feature category.

Among those celebrating Irish successes at the event was filmmaker John Carney, whose latest film Flora and Son will be released this year following strong reviews at the Sundance Film Festival.

Starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, it tells the story of a struggling young mother who decides to take up the guitar. This is Carney’s first film since the audience hit, Sing Street.

“It’s beautiful to see a small island nation come up against the giants of Hollywood through years of seeding and financing talent,” he said.

To see our actors, directors, writers, and producers accepted and celebrated overseas in numerous festivals, theatres, and awards, is a testament to arts funding, and would be next to impossible without support and cultivation of talent.

Others in attendance included actor Charlene McKenna who stars in Clean Sweep, a new crime thriller TV series due to debut on RTÉ later this year. She also voices a character in the forthcoming animated feature A Greyhound of a Girl, adapted from a short story by Roddy Doyle.

TV series returning to our screens and backed by Screen Ireland include Kin season two, focusing on the exploits of crime clan the Kinsellas, a second season of twisty drama Hidden Assets, and the third and final season of Smother, which focuses on the dramatic tribulations of Clare-based family the Aherns.

Production activity in Ireland has steadily grown in recent years, with Screen Ireland recording a spend of over €361m across film, TV and animation in 2022. Screen Ireland also announced several initiatives to continue allowing Irish talent to flourish. They include a Regional Support Fund of €3.5m, targeted at film crews and new entrants to the film industry.

Speaking at the launch, Screen Ireland chief executive Désirée Finnegan said: “The incredible Academy Awards nominations news last week is a further reminder of the impact that this sector can have, with Irish creative talent being recognised amongst the best in the world.”