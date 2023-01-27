RTÉ director general: Credible media may die out if support continues to be delayed

Credible media sources providing accurate news may die out if the Government keeps dithering over financial supports to prop them up.
That is according to the outgoing director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes. She criticised the delay in Government support to ensure the continued survival of reliable, high-quality media in Ireland.
Ms Forbes said vital reform of the funding mechanisms that ensure the survival of RTÉ’s public services and other accurate news outlets has been “delayed over and over again".
At the Cork People of the Year Awards, Ms Forbes said while the importance of public service media became crystal clear during the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, support for public service media “has remained under threat for the entirety of my [seven-year] tenure” as the head of RTÉ.
“We've not yet secured a sustainable future for a high-quality and diverse media in Ireland, and while we welcome the Future of Media Commission's report and its recommendations, we still await a funding resolution,” she said.
Ms Forbes said time is running out for public media across the globe.
"Perhaps we'll not appreciate what we have until it is no longer around or has been so severely diminished that it no longer has relevance," she added.