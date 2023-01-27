RTÉ director general: Credible media may die out if support continues to be delayed

RTÉ director general: Credible media may die out if support continues to be delayed

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes criticised the delay in Government support to ensure the continued survival of reliable, high-quality media in Ireland. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 19:49
Sean O’Riordan

Credible media sources providing accurate news may die out if the Government keeps dithering over financial supports to prop them up.

That is according to the outgoing director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes. She criticised the delay in Government support to ensure the continued survival of reliable, high-quality media in Ireland.

Ms Forbes said vital reform of the funding mechanisms that ensure the survival of RTÉ’s public services and other accurate news outlets has been “delayed over and over again". 

At the Cork People of the Year Awards, Ms Forbes said while the importance of public service media became crystal clear during the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, support for public service media “has remained under threat for the entirety of my [seven-year] tenure” as the head of RTÉ.

“We've not yet secured a sustainable future for a high-quality and diverse media in Ireland, and while we welcome the Future of Media Commission's report and its recommendations, we still await a funding resolution,” she said.

'Time running out'

Ms Forbes said time is running out for public media across the globe.

"Perhaps we'll not appreciate what we have until it is no longer around or has been so severely diminished that it no longer has relevance," she added.

Read More

Irish authors help bookseller Waterstones to double revenues

More in this section

Call for public inquiry into elder care during pandemic Call for public inquiry into elder care during pandemic
Homeless woman found seeking shelter in tumble dryer Homeless woman found seeking shelter in tumble dryer
Homelessness record broken for sixth straight month with 11,632 people in emergency accommodation in December Homelessness record broken for sixth straight month with 11,632 people in emergency accommodation in December
MediaFundingPerson: Dee ForbesOrganisation: RTÉ
<p>Conor McGregor says he was hit by a car while out riding on his bike (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

'Thank you God, it wasn’t my time' – Conor McGregor says car knocked him off bike

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s