More than 50 asylum seekers not accommodated since this week's closure of Citywest hub

More than 50 international protection applicants (IPAs) were not accommodated since the closure of the Citywest transit hub earlier this week.

The Department of Integration confirmed to the Irish Examiner that some 55 IPAs were not accommodated — 31 on Thursday and 24 on the preceding days. On Tuesday, the transit hub at Citywest reached capacity and closed to new applicants.

Since the beginning of 2022, Ireland has accommodated more than 73,000 people who have arrived here, between IPAs and those fleeing the war in Ukraine, with a department spokesperson saying the response to the crisis has now entered an “extremely difficult phase”.

They said the outlook for accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine is also “challenging”, but the transit hub will remain open for the processing of accommodation for Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection.

Similarly, the International Protection Accommodation Service will continue to provide accommodation for IPA families with children.

Currently, IPAs who are not provided with accommodation are having their contact details taken and will be contacted as soon as accommodation becomes available.

CEO of Dublin Simon Community, Catherine Kenny, said although the outreach team has not seen an increase in the number of asylum seekers sleeping on the streets, they will do “everything in their power” to support anyone they encounter.

“It is not acceptable for anyone to have to sleep on the street, in an airport, a car, on friends’ couches or in an inappropriate and unsustainable living environment without the adequate supports.

“At present, the system is failing all of these people and we are calling on Government to deliver a functioning housing market and short, medium and long-term solutions for all those in need as a matter of urgency,” she said.

'Clear breach'

Meanwhile, The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission said it believes the State is in a “clear breach of Human Rights Obligations to International Protection Applicants”.

The Commission said it was “deeply concerned” that newly arriving applicants for International Protection, who present as single people without children, will not be provided with accommodation.

“The Commission believes that this is a clear breach of the European Communities (Reception Conditions) Regulations 2018 (S.I. No. 230/2018) and the related European Directive,” a statement read.

Chief Commissioner Sinéad Gibney said: “Ireland’s breach of our international obligations is both legally and morally unacceptable. Many of the people coming here have already suffered trauma in the countries they are fleeing.

“Accommodating people who seek asylum into Ireland is not a choice: it is our obligation, one that we have signed up to. The State must move out of emergency mode, and implement a long-term, whole-of-Government approach that reflects the reality of the world we now live in.”