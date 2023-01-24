Citywest hub puts pause on new arrivals as it hits capacity

The Citywest Transit Hub has put a pause on new arrivals to the emergency accommodation area.

The Department for Integration said Ireland has entered an extremely difficult phase due to insufficient accommodation available around the country.

There has been particular difficulties in sourcing accommodation for single males, the Department said.

It said that it is no longer possible to provide emergency accommodation to International Protection (IP) applicants as Citywest has reached capacity.

IP applicants who are not provided with accommodation upon arrival or applying at the international protection office will have their contact details taken and will be contacted as soon as appropriate accommodation becomes available.

The Department will be keeping the situation under review.

To date, more than 73,000 people have arrived in Ireland between IP applicants and those fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Citywest hub will remain operational for processing but will no longer provide emergency overflow shelter.

Separately, gardaí were called to Citywest on Monday evening after a fight broke out involving a number of people.

There were no arrests made and no serious injuries although three people were taken to the hospital for assessment and treatment to minor injuries.

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) has condemned the disturbance but Lucky Khambule said it is inevitable as the accommodation is so overcrowded.

"It is bound to happen when you put so many people close to each other from various different backgrounds and nationalities and religious beliefs," he said.

"Also, the fact that people are there with nothing to do whatsoever day in and day out."