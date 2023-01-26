European Commission criticises Ireland’s forestry policy

The European Commission has criticised Ireland’s forestry policy in a scathing letter which highlighted particular concerns around planting on peatlands and the impact on birds.

In the leaked document, seen by the Irish Examiner, the commission’s directorate general for environment says a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) report submitted as part of the draft national forestry plan does not “sufficiently address” concerns.

The Department of Agriculture in October published a screening note for Forest Strategy 2023-2030 which says the plan “will be 100% exchequer funded, with State aid approval expected from the European Commission”.

That State Aid application has not yet been submitted, Minister of State for Biodiversity and Land Use Pippa Hackett told the Seanad yesterday.

In its letter sent late last year, the commission said it had a number of concerns around Irish forestry policy, specifically about planting on peatlands and the impact on birds.

“[The commission] has previously drawn attention to risks of inappropriate afforestation of sensitive habitats such as peatlands and negative effects on areas of high ecological value, including areas under high natural value farming, notably with regard to open landscapes important for hen harrier ground-nesting birds such as the breeding curlew.”

It also expressed concerns about proposed planting in river catchments that are critical for the freshwater pearl mussel and pointed to continued extensive planting on peat soils under the current forestry programme.

The letter said Ireland has been planting on open lands and peatlands, despite a number of peatlands having “bad conservation status”.

Evidence also indicates that afforestation has been impacting negatively on rare grassland habitats.

"This does not appear adequately reflected in the SEA report either.

“The SEA report also does not appear to adequately address concerns about the piecemeal encroachment of forestry plantations and roads into open landscapes under high natural value farming and relied upon by open habitat birds, notably the hen harrier and the breeding curlew. Breeding curlew numbers have collapsed from an estimated 3,300-5,500 pairs in the late 1980s to no more than 150 pairs at present.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said it is “very interesting that the Government has not made public just how critical the EU is of the entire forestry model”.

“[This letter] is critical of the industrial sitka spruce model. It backs up the belief that this is bad for communities and is not backed by the public,” he said.

“Deals like the Gresham House deal will exacerbate this and this letter confirms that the deal should be shelved.

“I think we need to tear up the entire strategy. This is the price we pay for Coillte having a misguided mandate.”

It comes ahead of a Save Our Forests-Save Our Lands Coalition demonstration outside Leinster House today at which protesters will call on the deal between Coillte and the Gresham House investment fund to be scrapped.

The protest was called to coincide with a special Dáil debate on Coillte.